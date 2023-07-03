x
Downed power lines cause Route 460 to be closed at Suffolk/Isle of Wight County line

The power lines came down across the roadway during Monday's storms. The closure is expected to last 8 to 12 hours.
Credit: Facebook post

SUFFOLK, Va. — Drivers heading to or from Suffolk on Route 460 will face a lengthy detour for the next several hours.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Suffolk, they responded to Pruden Blvd. at the Ilse of Wight County line at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of power lines down across the highway, apparently caused by fallen trees. They said that high wind and rain caused by severe storms as they moved through the area led to several power poles and lines being damaged by trees and debris.

The spokesperson said that Route 460 both East and West bound is closed to through traffic at the Isle of Wight County line. They said they expect the roadway to be closed for anywhere from 8 to 12 hours.

