Pickup truck driver seriously hurt after crash with school bus in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Holland Road (Route 58) in Suffolk was shut down in both directions following a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the area of Kenyon Road, not far from Lakeland High School, shortly before 10 a.m.

There were no students on board at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck, an adult woman, was entrapped and had to be freed with the help of Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver wasn't hurt.

Initially, both east and westbound lanes of Holland Road were closed and detours were in place. By 11:35 a.m., a Suffolk spokesman said the road had reopened, but traffic in that area could take a while to get back to normal.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.