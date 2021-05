The Norfolk Police Department tweeted about the accident, asking people to try not to drive in that area, if it could be avoided.

NORFOLK, Va. — All lanes of the 900 block of Ballentine Boulevard were closed around 1:15 in Norfolk, after a single-vehicle crash left someone with serious injuries.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted about the accident, asking people to try not to drive in that area, if it could be avoided.

They said it happened around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

Officials didn't share any information about what might have caused the crash, and who - or how many people - were hurt.

This is a developing story.