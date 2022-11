Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a school bus crash in Accomack County Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Pungoteague Road, which is just north of Boggs Road.

Details are limited at this time, but state police did confirm that there were children on board when the crash happened and several have been hurt.

Information on how badly any of the children have been hurt is not yet available.