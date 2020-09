Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police were on the scene of an accident in Norfolk that sent several people to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police were on the scene of an accident in Norfolk that sent several people to the hospital.

Norfolk Dispatch said the crash, which happened near the intersection of Lindenwood Avenue and Barre Street, involved multiple vehicles. The call came in around 12:30 p.m.

It wasn't initially clear how many cars were involved, or how many people were hurt in the crash.