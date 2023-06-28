Part of South Military Highway closed in Chesapeake due to downed power lines

The road closure is at the intersection with Miller Avenue, which is right by the Indian River Park.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The westbound lanes of South Military Highway are closed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake due to downed power lines Wednesday morning.

The road closure is at the intersection with Miller Avenue, which is right by the Indian River Park, according to Chesapeake Public Works. The downed lines were caused by a vehicle crash.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department, a pickup truck hit a power pole, causing the lines to hang low. No one was hurt.

Chesapeake Public Works said there is no ETA for reopening and to expect delays in the area. The police spokesperson said Dominion Energy is working to repair the damage.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to gather more information about what happened. Follow this story for updates.