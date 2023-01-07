South Norfolk Jordan Bridge reopens after fire forced it to be closed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has finally completely reopened to traffic three weeks after a fire at the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy facility in Portsmouth adjacent to the bridge forced its closure.

The fire happened on December 16 shortly before noon. The bridge itself wasn't affected by the fire, but a conveyor belt that carried trash over the roadway leading to the bridge was damaged and had to be repaired before the bridge could be reopened. The city's fire department said that after the fire, the structure was unstable and too dangerous to drive under.