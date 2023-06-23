Deadly crash on Route 58 in Southampton County

The accident caused lane closures for an extended period of time. VDOT assisted with traffic control. Police say weather was a contributing factor.

DREWRYVILLE, Va. — A person is dead following a crash on Route 58 in Southampton early Friday morning.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened right before 4 a.m. when a tractor-trailer traveling west hit the rear of a Ford Fusion that was almost at a full stop on the highway.

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The accident caused lane closures for an extended period of time. VDOT assisted with traffic control and lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired and wasn't speeding. Weather, however, was a contributing factor in this accident, according to Southampton County Sheriff's Office.