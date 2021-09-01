Southbound lanes of Bridge Road closed after person seriously hurt in crash

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on the road's southbound lanes, near Eclipse Drive. Rescue teams had to extricate the driver from his vehicle.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said a man was critically hurt and had to be extricated from his vehicle after hitting a tree branch on Bridge Road Wednesday.

A release from the city said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on the road's southbound lanes, near Eclipse Drive.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams sent the man to the hospital after helping him out of the vehicle. There was a passenger in the car, too, who had minor injuries that they treated on site.

The city didn't share the driver's name.