Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes of Campostella Bridge in Norfolk closed due to fire

NORFOLK, Va. — The southbound lanes of Campostella Bridge in Norfolk are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

In a tweet, the Norfolk Police Department said fire and rescue crews are at the scene. They said northbound lanes are open to drivers, but southbound lanes "will be closed for a few hours."

The City of Norfolk tweeted that the Virginia State Police is shutting down feeder exits from Interstate 264 to reduce traffic in the area. People are asked to use alternate routes: Virginia Beach Boulevard, Ballentine, Brambleton and Park Avenue.

