The tractor-trailer overturned on the entrance ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass off of northbound Carolina Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk said no one was hurt after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on the entrance ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass off of northbound Carolina Road at around 4 p.m.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. The entrance ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.

SFR crews responded to an overturned truck hauling metal on the Southwest Bypass on-ramp. No injuries were reported. Responding units were Engine 2, Reserve 1, Medic 3, Battalion 1,Safety 1 and EMS 1 pic.twitter.com/4cAaRIU5DD — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) March 25, 2022