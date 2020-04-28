x
Speeding motorcyclist injured in accident after collision with trooper vehicle

Early this morning on I-64 East in Chesapeake, state troopers attempted to flag down a motorcyclist that they said was driving faster than 100 miles per hour.
Credit: Virginia State Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Early this morning on I-64 East in Chesapeake, state troopers attempted to flag down a motorcyclist that they said was driving faster than 100 miles per hour.

Facing the 12:45 a.m. traffic stop, the motorcyclist wouldn't stop - police said he or she sped up and exited the interstate at Indian River.

State police said the motorcycle smashed head-on into a trooper's car that was stopped in the roadway. The driver was injured, and the trooper sustained minor injuries.

Police have not updated the condition of the motorcyclist, or released their gender or age.

The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: Virginia State Police
The state trooper was stopped in the roadway when a motorcyclist, who had been driving recklessly, hit the car head-on.

