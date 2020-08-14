State Police: one died in accident on I-64 in James City County

Police have not identified the person who died, or said if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said they were investigating a crash that left one person dead in James City County on August 13.

The accident happened at 8:56 p.m. on I-64 westbound - and shortly before 10 p.m., police still had the right lane shut down to investigate the accident.

A spokesperson said the crash happened near mile marker 245.

