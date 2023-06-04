State Police: Victim in one of two fatal crashes involving pedestrians is unidentified

State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Route 17 near Eagle Harbor Parkway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two fatal crashes involving pedestrians that happened in our area Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson, the first happened at around 9:35 p.m. in Mappsville in Accomack County on the Eastern Shore.

A 32-year-old man who was wearing all black clothing was walking in the lane of travel of the northbound lanes of Route 13/13300 Lankford Highway when he was struck by a 2008 Honda Ridgeline driven by a man from Wilmington, Delaware.

The man who was struck died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. State Police are currently trying to locate his next of kin, and can't identify him until they do.

According to the spokesperson, no charges will be filed at this time. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The second crash happened just before Midnight on Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard and Eagle Harbor Parkway, in Isle of Wight County.

An unknown woman - identified here as 'Jane Doe', who was wearing dark clothing, was walking in the lane of travel when she was struck by 2015 Nissan Altima. Jane Doe was transported to Riverside Regional, where she subsequently died from her injuries. Jane Doe did not have any form of identification on her person.

The driver of the Altima, 28-year-old Katelynn Anna Reyes of Newport News, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The spokesperson said there are "indications" that the pedestrian was struck by another unknown vehicle.

State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Route 17 near Eagle Harbor Parkway prior to or at the time of the crash.