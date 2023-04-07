Storm could cause driving challenges on Outer Banks of North Carolina this weekend

A wind advisory has been issued for Hatteras Island from 5 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

HATTERAS, N.C. — A huge storm system bearing down on the East Coast is expected to have significant impacts on North Carolina Highway 12 on the Outer Banks this weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the Dare County Sheriff's Office, gale-force winds are expected to develop overnight on the Outer Banks, leading to a wind advisory being issued for Hatteras Island from 5 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. EDT Sunday with predicted northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

They said that with the large surf and northeast winds, ocean overwash should be expected from Duck to Hatteras -- particularly late Saturday through Monday -- which could lead to potential beach erosion and minor overwash in vulnerable areas.

The spokesperson said: "While no inundation levels above ground have been forecast yet for the ocean overwash, there is potential for impacts at vulnerable sections of NC12 and the north end of Roanoke Island on Hatteras Island especially around high tide."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the storm is expected to bring two to three inches of rainfall across most of eastern North Carolina starting Friday, with the heaviest rainfall expected Saturday into Sunday.