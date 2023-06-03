Structure fire reported at Langley AFB

The fire is happening at the Building 777 and the Langley, Hampton and NASA fire departments are responding.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Firefighters are responding to a structure fire at Langley Air Force Base Monday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported at Building 777 on Sweeney Boulevard shortly after 10:45 a.m. The JBLE-Langley Fire Department responded with help from NASA Langley Research Center and the City of Hampton.

Those inside and surrounding the facility were accounted for. No hazardous exposures or injuries have been reported, according to base officials.

People are asked to avoid the area of Sweeney Boulevard between Thompson Street and Plumb Street. Drivers will need to use Dodd Boulevard until crews finish their response to the fire.

Once the fire is extinguished, the cause and the extent of its damage will be investigated.