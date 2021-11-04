Suffolk bridge work will mean detours for trucks, cars going to North Carolina

The city will start work on the Carolina Road Bridge on Nov. 29. It's considered obsolete, and city workers want to increase the weight capacity of that bridge.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired in October 2021.

A City of Suffolk bridge replacement is going to change the way drivers use Carolina Road for months.

Thursday, a spokesperson for the city said they'd start work on the Carolina Road Bridge on Nov. 29. It's considered obsolete, and city workers want to increase the weight capacity of that road's bridge.

The city also wants the bridge there to be longer. They're replacing the 90-foot existing bridge with a 100-foot design.

The new bridge is scheduled to be in working order by the end of July 2022.

Until then, the city is setting up a detour for drivers.

Trucks will have to take Whaleyville Boulevard from Suffolk to North Carolina.