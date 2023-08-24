x
200 gallons of diesel fuel leaks after 2 dump trucks collide in Suffolk

The crash happened near 1000 Kenyon Court, which is by the Navy Exchange Distribution Center and near Paul D. Camp Community College.
Credit: City of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A collision involving two dump trucks in Suffolk caused around 200 gallons of diesel fuel to leak Thursday morning, city officials said.

The crash happened near 1000 Kenyon Court, which is by the Navy Exchange Distribution Center and near Paul D. Camp Community College. The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. and both Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department responded.

One of the dump trucks entered the parking lot of the Navy Exchange Distribution Center, damaging several cars in the process. 

All of the fuel has been contained and no one was hurt. City officials didn't what caused the crash to happen.

