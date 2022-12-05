Tractor-trailer jack-knifes following accident on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt after a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Suffolk, officials said.
According to the Suffolk Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 2:18 p.m. on westbound Route 58, just past the Pitchkettle Road exit.
While no injuries were reported, police said the tractor-trailer jack-knifed as a result of the crash.
Both lanes were shut down on Route 58 following the accident. Authorities said drivers can expect delays until the roadway is completely open.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. No other information was immediately available.