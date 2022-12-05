Tractor-trailer jack-knifes following accident on Route 58 in Suffolk

According to the Suffolk Police Department, the accident happened around 2:18 p.m. on westbound Route 58, just past the Pitchkettle Road exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt after a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Suffolk, officials said.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 2:18 p.m. on westbound Route 58, just past the Pitchkettle Road exit.

While no injuries were reported, police said the tractor-trailer jack-knifed as a result of the crash.

Both lanes were shut down on Route 58 following the accident. Authorities said drivers can expect delays until the roadway is completely open.