Suffolk Police seek witnesses for April crash that left man dead

The crash between a Jeep Cherokee and GMC pickup truck happened on April 28. The truck was knocked onto its side, and the 74-year-old driver died from his injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking anyone who might have seen the start of a fatal accident from April 28 to call in and share what they know.

Around 12:15 p.m. that day, a Jeep Cherokee and GMC pickup truck collided in the intersection of North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway. The truck was knocked onto its side by the impact.

Responders pulled a woman and child out of the truck's windshield, and transported them to the hospital.

Officials also took 74-year-old Clifford Schompert, the driver of the Jeep, to the hospital.

By May 1, Schompert had died from his injuries.

Police want to know what lead up to the crash where the Suffolk man was fatally injured.

If you know what happened, or saw the accident unfold, the Suffolk Police Department asks you to call its crash investigator, Officer Gardner, at 757.514.7997.