No one hurt in Suffolk school bus accident

SUFFOLK, Va. — A two-vehicle accident involving a Suffolk Public Schools bus and a pickup truck left no injuries Thursday afternoon.

A release from the city said police were called to the 1600 block of Nansemond Parkway just after 4:15 p.m. for the crash.

There was only the driver and one child on the bus at that time. There were no injuries reported to police.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.