Suffolk will deploy several types of cameras to catch drivers breaking traffic laws

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is planning to employ technology to enforce traffic lanes in that locality.

According to a spokesperson, the city plans to start using cameras to monitor traffic and catch offenders in a multitude of ways. They plan to use red light photo enforcement cameras, school zone speed enforcement cameras, school bus stop-arm enforcement cameras and work zone speed enforcement cameras.

The city said that the roll out of these safety cameras will start immediately. Work Zone speed enforcement cameras will come first and are expected to go into use this month. These cameras are mobile and will be moved throughout work zones across the City of Suffolk. Violators speeding in a work zone will receive a $100.00 fine.

At the same time, they'll begin installation of red light enforcement cameras at nine intersections throughout Suffolk. Signs will be put in place to warn drivers. They said they'd give drivers a 30-day warning period to get used to the cameras before they go live later this spring. During the warning period, drivers who trigger the cameras will receive a warning letter mailed to their residence. After the warning period, violators will receive a $50 fine.

And lastly, School Zone speed enforcement cameras and school bus stop-arm enforcement cameras are scheduled to go live for the start of the 2023/2024 school year. The cameras will be installed beginning soon and will actually be in use as soon as available.

Motorists speeding in a school zone during designated school hours or illegally passing a school bus may receive a citation and fine. Prior to the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year, motorists can expect a warning letter if caught. Violators speeding through a school zone will receive a $100.00 fine. Violators passing a stopped school bus will receive a $250.00 fine.