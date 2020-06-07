Tanker truck accident on I-64 in Hampton leaves one dead

Virginia State Police have closed the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Hampton to investigate a fatal accident that happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for the department said the accident happened between a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle, near Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Officials did not say if the person who died was in the tanker truck or the passenger vehicle, or what kind of vehicle that was.