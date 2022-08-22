Tanker truck carrying cooking oil overturns on Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk

No one was hurt, but the truck leaked around 1,600 gallons of used cooking oil onto the surrounding area.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Part of Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk is closed Monday afternoon after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil overturned on the backroad.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive and was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

No one was hurt, but the truck leaked around 1,600 gallons of used cooking oil onto the surrounding area. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The company that operates the tanker truck called for a hazmat cleanup company to contain and clean up the spill.