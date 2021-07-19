x
Sign up for text alerts and avoid train delays in Norfolk

A new partnership with Norfolk and the Port of Virginia, you can get a 20 minute heads up for when a train is coming.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo train consists are formed at Norfolk and Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa. Even as railroads are operating longer and longer freight trains that can stretch for two miles or more, the companies have drastically reduced staffing levels, prompting unions to warn that moves meant to increase profits could endanger safety and even result in disasters. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've driven around Norfolk, you've likely had to sit in traffic at some point because of a train. 

Whether it was just passing by, or sitting on the tracks, they can cause some delays and annoyances. 

The city of Norfolk is teaming up with the Port of Virginia to create a program that will text you updates on when a train is coming. 

According to a news release from the city, the text alert will give you a 20-minute "heads up" before a train crosses Hampton Boulevard.

“I’m thrilled we are able to offer the alert and I encourage residents and commuters to sign up. By giving enough notice about a train crossing, drivers can now plan their route and keep moving,” said Courtney Doyle, Councilwoman and chair of the Hampton Blvd. Task Force. 

To receive the alerts, text NFKTrain to 888-777.

