Three children, one adult killed in crash in New Kent County

Virginia State police said a car was passing on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 when it ran off the road and hit a pole.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said troopers were on the scene of a crash that killed 3 children and one adult Monday.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse).

Troopers said a sedan was heading west and passing traffic on the right shoulder when it went off the road and crashed into a pole.

Following the crash, the car caught on fire. The front seat passenger was removed from the sedan and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and three children all died at the scene. Police said they will release the names of those killed after they notify next of kin.