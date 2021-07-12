Three children, one adult killed in crash in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said troopers were on the scene of a crash that killed 3 children and one adult Monday.
The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on I-64 at Exit 214 (Providence Forge/New Kent Courthouse).
Troopers said a sedan was heading west and passing traffic on the right shoulder when it went off the road and crashed into a pole.
Following the crash, the car caught on fire. The front seat passenger was removed from the sedan and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and three children all died at the scene. Police said they will release the names of those killed after they notify next of kin.
The crash caused delays, and police worked to re-route drivers.