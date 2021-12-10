x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Three people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

The crash, near Liberty Spring Christian Church, shut down traffic on Whaleyville Boulevard Friday morning.
Credit: City of Suffolk
Three-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Suffolk Friday morning.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Whaleyville Boulevard, near Liberty Spring Christian Church, just before 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city said three vehicles had gotten into a crash there.

One person involved has life-threatening injuries after the collision. Two other people were taken to hospitals, hurt, but they were expected to live.

At 8:30 a.m., the city spokesperson said the road near the crash would stay closed for a few more hours.

Suffolk Police are looking into what might have caused the crash.

Related Articles

In Other News

Trucking company to test out new technology meant to stop drunk driving