Three people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Suffolk Friday morning.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Whaleyville Boulevard, near Liberty Spring Christian Church, just before 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city said three vehicles had gotten into a crash there.

One person involved has life-threatening injuries after the collision. Two other people were taken to hospitals, hurt, but they were expected to live.

At 8:30 a.m., the city spokesperson said the road near the crash would stay closed for a few more hours.