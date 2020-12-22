Tolls going up for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge beginning January 1

Toll rates are going up in 2021 for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — While much has changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there's still one thing you can count on: tolls going up.

Officials for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge (SNJB) announced new toll rates will be going into effect on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The Elizabeth River crossing will continue to offer the lowest rate to drivers who travel with a valid E-ZPass account.

New standard travel fees go into effect after midnight on Thursday, December 31, 2020:

E-ZPass drivers of passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles are debited $2.65 for each crossing from their valid prepaid account, a 10-cent increase from 2020.

Pay-by-Plate customers are invoiced by mail at $5.75 per trip approximately 30 days after travel in a two-axle passenger vehicle. That's a 30-cent increase from the previous year. An E-ZPass incentive continues to be offered for Pay-by-Plate drivers who convert to the prepaid account before the payment due date on their initial invoice.

The toll rate for all vehicles with 3 or more axles (including cars with trailers) starts at $5.75 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment, an increase of 20 cents. Peak hours are 5:30 - 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 - 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends and select federal holidays (New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Additional fees apply to Pay-by-Plate transactions.