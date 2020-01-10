Tractor trailer accident, hazmat spill closes lanes of Holland Road in Suffolk

The vehicle overturned in a ditch and was righted. The fuel tank started leaking while the vehicle was tipped over, and completely ruptured once it was set back up.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk said a single-vehicle tractor trailer accident on Holland Road lead to a hazmat spill Thursday morning.

There weren't any injuries reported in the accident, and a spokesperson said the truck wasn't carrying a load when it crashed between Pioneer Road and Chappell Drive.

A release said the vehicle ran off the road, overturned in a ditch and was righted. The fuel tank started leaking while the vehicle was tipped over, and completely ruptured once it was set back upright.

Diana Klink, a representative for Suffolk, said this spilled fuel onto the roadway, into the ditch and eventually, into a nearby stream.

"A private hazardous material cleanup company is currently on scene along with a representative from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality," Klink wrote.

Some of the eastbound lanes of the road were closed at 12:45 p.m., while law enforcement and cleanup crews responded to the incident.