Around 1:30 p.m., police had not determined if there were any injuries related to the accident. Dispatch said units were still on the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Dispatch confirmed there had been a tractor-trailer accident in Norfolk Friday afternoon that shut down exit 277A. That's near Tidewater Drive.

The call came in around 1:17 p.m.

There was no word on how long the exit was expected to be closed.