Tractor trailer carrying corrosive liquid overturns in Isle of Wight, driver charged with reckless driving

Police said none of the liquid aluminum sulfate was spilled, but the truck itself leaked 75-100 gallons of diesel fuel. The driver was not hurt.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A tractor trailer carrying liquid aluminum sulfate, a corrosive material, overturned Monday morning on Route 460 west of Cut Thru Road in Isle of Wight County.

None of the hazmat material spilled, and the driver was not hurt. Virginia State Police said Arrick Chaffin, of Nottoway, Virginia, drove the truck off the road around 8:30 a.m.

He was charged with reckless driving related to the incident.

Police said the 2020 Peterbuilt tractor trailer spilled 75-100 gallons of diesel fuel, and both eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 460 are closed while teams clean up the accident.