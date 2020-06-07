Tractor trailer overturns, driver seriously injured in James City County

State police said the male driver ran off the side of I-64 in a work zone on just after 7:10 a.m. He overcorrected, and the truck ended up overturned in the median.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor trailer was taken to the Medical College of Virginia with serious injures after an accident in James City County this morning.

The 2020 Kenworth tractor trailer hit concrete barriers on that side of the road before the driver over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road, hit a guard rail and overturned.

The truck, fully stocked with bread and dairy products, ended up in the median of the interstate.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were still closed for the investigation by 11 a.m.