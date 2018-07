PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A tractor-trailer fell on its side taking an off-ramp to Interstate 264 East in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Exit 6 off-ramp for the MLK Expressway. The driver of the truck was able to get out, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating the accident.

