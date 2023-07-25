Tractor-trailer stuck in Hampton Boulevard underpass, Norfolk police say

Traffic is stopped in both directions, according to police, and it's unknown how long the closure will last.

NORFOLK, Va. — Those driving on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk may be caught in heavy traffic Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer driving on Hampton Boulevard got stuck in the railroad underpass near 21st Street, the Norfolk Police Department said. Police shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter shortly after 12 p.m.

Traffic is stopped in both directions, according to police, and it's unknown how long the closure will last. Those driving in the area will need to find an alternate route.

For the latest road conditions across Hampton Roads, visit 13News Now's Traffic page.

This is a developing story. Follow 13News Now for the latest updates.