CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Beginning Wednesday afternoon, Chesapeake will permanently shut down a bridge in the South Norfolk section of the city due to safety concerns.

The 22nd Street Bridge will be closed to drivers and pedestrians starting at 1 p.m. The section of Seaboard Avenue that runs underneath it will also be closed.

The bridge is 80 years old, and a recent inspection found "significant deterioration."

A replacement bridge is already designed and funded. Construction is set to begin in September and should be completed within 15 months.

Until then, a detour will be in place.

