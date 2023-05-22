East Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk closed due to vehicle crash, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A part of East Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk is closed Monday morning due to a vehicle crash, police said.
The crash happened in the 3100 block of East Ocean View Avenue, which is close to 11th Bay Street and 12th Bay Street. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and only one car was involved, according to the Norfolk Police Department.
All lanes are closed as Dominion Energy works to replace a downed power pole.
