Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake closed due to downed power lines

The closure is affecting the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake is closed Monday morning due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages.

The closure is affecting the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.

Police are directing traffic in the area. There's no timeline for the section of Greenbrier Parkway to reopen.

It's unclear what caused the power lines to fall.