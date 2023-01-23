x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake closed due to downed power lines

The closure is affecting the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way.
Credit: sbgoodwin - stock.adobe.com
Road closed sign

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake is closed Monday morning due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages.

The closure is affecting the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.

Police are directing traffic in the area. There's no timeline for the section of Greenbrier Parkway to reopen.

It's unclear what caused the power lines to fall.

For the latest road conditions across Hampton Roads, visit 13News Now's Traffic page.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Part of 1st View Street in Norfolk to close, making way for HRBT expansion project

Before You Leave, Check This Out