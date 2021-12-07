Traffic Alert: One lane of Highway 58 in Suffolk open following several brush fires

At 3:40 p.m., the city's dispatch got a report of a brush fire along the median near the Wilroy Road exit.

Author's note: The video above is on file from November 23, 2021.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one lane of Highway 58 in Suffolk is open following several brush fires that kept the road closed Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, at 3:40 p.m., the city's dispatch got a report of a brush fire along the median near the Wilroy Road exit. The department said it involved dried grass and leaves.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fires, traffic was initially completely stopped. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, it was the westbound lanes affected.