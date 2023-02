The road was closed, causing significant traffic on Interstate 64 toward Norfolk from Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel are backed up after a vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The road was closed, causing significant traffic on Interstate 64 toward Norfolk from Hampton. As of 7:08 a.m., traffic is moving again but slowly.