Traffic Alert: HRBT eastbound down to one lane due to disabled vehicle

Those traveling from Hampton to Norfolk will either need to leave earlier or take the MMMBT as an alternate route.

NORFOLK, Va. — Interstate 64 on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) eastbound will be slower Wednesday morning because of a lane closure due to a disabled maintenance vehicle.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officials with the HRBT Expansion Project said on Twitter that the left lane closures extend through the tunnel from Hampton toward Norfolk to maintain a safe work zone.

Delays could last up to two hours. Those traveling from Hampton to Norfolk will either need to leave earlier or take the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel as an alternate route.

For the latest road conditions across the Hampton Roads area, visit 13News Now's Traffic page.