Traffic Alert: Traffic moving again on westbound HRBT following rush hour crashes

NORFOLK, Va. — All westbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel were shut down for a time during Wednesday afternoon's rush hour following two separate crashes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Virginia State Police.

Traffic was delayed for at least six miles, affecting drivers crossing from Norfolk to Hampton. At 3:50 p.m., VDOT updated to say one lane was reopened, allowing traffic to move again.

Virginia State Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, both crashes were reported at 3:12 p.m. The first involved a sedan that overturned. No other vehicles were involved in this crash and one person was hurt.

The second crash was a five-vehicle pileup, where two people were hurt.

A state police spokesperson said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The cause of the accidents remains under investigation.