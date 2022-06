The Virginia Beach Police Department said the road is closed between Reon Drive and Centerville Turnpike.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Indian River Road eastbound is closed at the intersection with Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach after a cement truck overturned Friday afternoon.

The off-ramp from the interstate (Exit 286B) onto Indian River Road is also closed.