Northbound lanes on I-664 reopen following crash on MMMBT

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police says all lanes on Interstate 664 are back open, at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. A car was dangling off the side of the bridge.
Emergency crews responded to the MMMBT after three vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes of I-664 Monday morning.
According to police, the crash happened as a result of two other minor collisions that occurred just before that. When the vehicles were slowing down and stopping, it caused a domino effect.
The people who were involved in the three crashes suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK. Police did not release any information on their identity.
The Virginia Department of Transportation placed a detour out at College Drive in Suffolk, to reroute drivers before getting on the bridge.
Police said all northbound lanes reopened just after 7:30 a.m. They were expected to remain closed for an extended period of time when the crash happened.
There are no delays happening in the southbound lanes of I-664.
Several other emergency crews assisted at the scene.
