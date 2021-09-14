Northbound lanes on I-664 reopen following crash on MMMBT

The crash has cleared on I-664 northbound at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. A car was dangling off the side of the bridge.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police says all lanes on Interstate 664 are back open, at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. A car was dangling off the side of the bridge.

Emergency crews responded to the MMMBT after three vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes of I-664 Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened as a result of two other minor collisions that occurred just before that. When the vehicles were slowing down and stopping, it caused a domino effect.

The people who were involved in the three crashes suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK. Police did not release any information on their identity.

BREAKING -- A car is dangling over the side of the MMMBT -- Multiple vehicles are involved in this crash all NB lanes of I-664 at the MMMBT are closed pic.twitter.com/51CmiPbkvv — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) September 14, 2021

The Virginia Department of Transportation placed a detour out at College Drive in Suffolk, to reroute drivers before getting on the bridge.

Police said all northbound lanes reopened just after 7:30 a.m. They were expected to remain closed for an extended period of time when the crash happened.

There are no delays happening in the southbound lanes of I-664.

Several other emergency crews assisted at the scene.