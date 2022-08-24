Traffic Alert: Several lanes of I-264 in Norfolk closed due to vehicle fire

The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 13.5, which is near the exit for Military Highway.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several lanes of Interstate 264 in Norfolk are closed after a vehicle caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The eastbound's inside left center lane, right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. People driving on I-264 can expect delays until crews clear the vehicle.

It's unknown if anyone was hurt by the vehicle fire.