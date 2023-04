The closure affected people trying to drive from Newport News to Isle of Wight County.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Traffic on the James River Bridge is moving again.

All southbound lanes of the James River Bridge are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle crash, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The closure will affect people trying to drive from Newport News to Isle of Wight County. The VDOT alert doesn't say how long the road will be closed.