NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A vehicle fire is causing huge rush hour delays on I-664.

VDOT reports that for a time, all southbound lanes at the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel were shut down, and detours are put into place.

Officials said the interstate was reopened shortly before 4:30, but a large backup remains.

