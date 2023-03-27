Fuel spill from overturned dump truck shuts down Warwick Boulevard

Warwick Boulevard is closed at the Newport News-James City County line, and officials say it's likely to be several hours before it reopens.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Just as the evening rush hour is picking up, Warwick Boulevard is closed at the Newport News-James City County line due to an overturned dump truck.

Officials say it could take up to 11 hours before the roadway reopens, as crews are are working to clean up fuel that spilled from the truck.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash or the spill.

Drivers should expect the road to stay closed until sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.