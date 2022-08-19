Westbound lanes of I-264 at Downtown Tunnel reopen

The closure stemmed from damaged caused by a truck, according to Elizabeth River Tunnels, the company that operates the tunnel.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: After several hours of being closed, the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the Downtown Tunnel reopened Friday morning.

511 Hampton Roads, the Twitter account for traffic conditions in the area, tweeted about the closure shortly after 2:15 a.m. A detour was in place at Interstate 464's north and southbound lanes.

A spokesperson for ERT said the company's operations and maintenance teams were able to complete the repair.

