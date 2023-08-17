Traffic backed up on HRBT, MMMBT heading toward Southside

VDOT alerts say the backups are due to congestion on the roadway.

NORFOLK, Va. — People driving to the Southside should expect heavy traffic on both the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) and Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel (MMMBT) Thursday morning.

On Interstate 664 between Newport News and Suffolk, backups in the southbound lanes are 2.75 miles long, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

On Interstate 64 between Hampton and Norfolk, backups in the eastbound lanes are around 4 miles.

