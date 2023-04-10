Traffic changes coming to Military Highway Bridge in Norfolk during construction project

People driving in the area should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages.

NORFOLK, Va. — Traffic changes are coming to the Military Highway Bridge in Norfolk during a months-long construction project starting on April 17.

The project will affect the northbound side over the Elizabeth River, near River Forest Shores and south of Wayside Park, the City of Norfolk said. It is set to be finished in August 2023.

Construction work will take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. People driving in the area should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages.

The lane closures and traffic stops will stay in place 24/7, and lanes approaching the bridge will taper and merge.